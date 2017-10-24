Time is Running Out to Apply to the Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research Program

by Earth Institute | October 24, 2017

The Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research Program in Sustainable Development is seeking applications from innovative doctoral candidates or recent Ph.D., M.D., J.D. or Sc.D. recipients (within 5 years of degree receipt) who are interested in a broad range of issues in sustainable development to join its fall 2018 cohort.

The Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research program is the premier program in the world for those dedicated to advancing understanding of critical scientific and social issues in global sustainable development. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 31, at 5 PM EST.

For more info, including how to apply, click here.