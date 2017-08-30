Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research Program Now Accepting Applications for 2018

by Samantha Ostrowski | August 30, 2017

The Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research Program in Sustainable Development is now seeking applications from innovative doctoral candidates or recent Ph.D., M.D., J.D. or Sc.D. recipients (within 5 years of degree receipt) who are interested in a broad range of issues in sustainable development to join its fall 2018 cohort.

The Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research program is the premier program in the world for those dedicated to advancing understanding of critical scientific and social issues in global sustainable development. The program provides scholars with the opportunity to acquire and apply the cross-disciplinary expertise needed to address critical issues of sustainable development, such as food security, energy systems, climate change impacts, poverty reduction, disease and environmental degradation.

The program offers a unique intellectual surrounding that fosters cross-disciplinary interaction, research and education. Earth Institute Fellows join multidisciplinary teams of outstanding, committed scientists from across the Earth Institute and Columbia University. Candidates who have developed cross-disciplinary approaches during their graduate studies will find numerous opportunities to engage in programs at the leading edge of sustainable development research.

Application Requirements

Candidates must complete the online application and submit a proposal for research that would contribute to global, sustainable development. Candidates may suggest contributing to or expanding on existing Earth Institute programs or developing new projects that integrate the breadth of expertise of the Earth Institute.

In addition to submitting the application and proposal, candidates are strongly encouraged to identify and contact their desired multidisciplinary mentoring team, i.e., two or more senior faculty members or research scientists/scholars at Columbia University with whom they would like to work during their appointment.

The deadline to submit an application is October 31, 2017. The program will start in the fall of 2018 and appointments are for 24-months.

The program is open to U.S. and non-U.S. citizens. All doctoral requirements must be fulfilled and the degree awarded within 5 years before the start of the fellowship. Gaps in employment or studies will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Columbia University is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.

For more information about the program or to apply for a fellowship, please visit www.earth.columbia.edu/fellows or email fellows@ei.columbia.edu.