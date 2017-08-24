Tropical Storm Harvey: Resources for Journalists

by Earth Institute | August 24, 2017

Texans are preparing for high winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge as they await the arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey—which could become a full-blown Category 3 hurricane by the time it touches the Texas coast on Friday. For members of the media, Earth Institute experts are on-hand to answer your questions about hurricane physics, rapid intensification, emergency response, and more. Feel free to contact these scientists directly.

Suzana Camargo, professor of ocean and climate physics at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, is an expert on hurricanes and cyclones, their genesis, intensity, and their relationship to climate, from intra-seasonal to centennial time scales. Suzana@ldeo.columbia.edu 845-365-8640

Adam Sobel, atmospheric scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and the Department of Applied Physics and Mathematics, heads the university’s Initiative on Extreme Weather and Climate. He has studied a wide variety of topics, from hurricane physics to related social issues. Ahs129@columbia.edu 212-854-6587

Klaus Jacob, special research scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, is an expert in the consequences of coastal storms. As an advisor to the New York City mayor on climate, he accurately predicted the flooding of the city’s subways that took place during Hurricane Sandy. jacob@ldeo.columbia.edu 845-365-8440

Radley Horton, climate scientist at the Center for Climate Systems Research, is involved in a wide variety of interdisciplinary studies, including the physics of storms, their interaction with rising sea level, and factors that endanger coastal residents. He has served on climate change panels advising the mayor of New York and the president of United States. rh142@columbia.edu 212-678-5649

Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness and professor at Mailman School of Public Health, is a leading researcher and thinker regarding emergency response, and aftermaths of disasters such as hurricanes, floods, epidemics and terrorist attacks. ir2110@columbia.edu 212-535-9707

A more comprehensive list is available in an earlier advisory, Post-Sandy Resources for Journalists.