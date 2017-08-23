It’s Not Too Late to Become an Earth Institute Intern or Research Assistant

by Earth Institute | August 23, 2017

The fall semester is almost here, but there’s still time to apply for one of these hands-on learning opportunities.

Earth Institute Research Assistant Opportunities

The Earth Institute is offering opportunities to undergraduate students from Columbia and Barnard to serve as research assistants on projects related to sustainable development and the environment. While RA positions at Columbia are generally awarded to graduate students, this program aims to provide undergraduates with the opportunity to work with distinguished faculty at the cutting edge of this burgeoning field. RAs earn $15/hour for up to 10 hours a week for 12 weeks during the fall semester. Positions are listed HERE. To apply, please fill out the application HERE by Monday, September 11 at 11:55pm.

Earth Institute Internship Opportunities

The Earth Institute is offering internship opportunities in various departments and research centers for diverse administration, communications and research roles focused on sustainability-related projects. All full-time Columbia and Barnard students (undergraduate, graduate and PhD) are eligible to apply. Interns earn $15/ hour for up to 10 hours a week for 12 weeks during the fall semester. Positions are listed HERE. To apply, please fill out the application HERE by Monday, September 11 at 11:55pm.

Global Fellows in Sustainable Development Program

The Global Fellows Program enables undergraduates in the sustainable development major or special concentration to participate in fieldwork, research assistantships or internships. The program ensures that students gain practical experience outside of the classroom in the critical areas of sustainable development they have studied. Funding varies in amount and will only be awarded for fieldwork related to recipients’ degree requirements or to further their program studies. Current full-time Columbia undergraduates in the Program in Sustainable Development are eligible provided they are in good academic standing. To apply, please complete the application and submit to Cari Shimkus (cshimkus@ei.columbia.edu) by Monday, September 25 at 11:55pm.

Earth Institute Travel Grant Program

The Earth Institute Travel Grant Program allows students to work on sustainable development and environmental projects nationally and internationally. Research must be affiliated with projects for which students will receive academic credit towards their degree programs. Individual students may apply for up to $750 in funding and groups may apply for up to $2,000 (groups should submit one application; there are no restrictions on the number of students per group). Columbia undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students conducting research related to sustainability and the environment are eligible to apply. Applications are only accepted for future travel. To apply, please submit an application HERE by Monday, September 25th at 11:55pm.